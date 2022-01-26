Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.88. 131,695 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 120,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liminal BioSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $3.02. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 654.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

