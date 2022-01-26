Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings per share of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86. Lincoln National reported earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year earnings of $8.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $8.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $11.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lincoln National by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 133,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,837,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LNC opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average of $68.62. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

