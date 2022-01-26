Lincoln National (LNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lincoln National to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.62. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $77.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

In related news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

