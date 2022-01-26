Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $122.74

Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $122.74 and last traded at $124.91, with a volume of 2421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.49 and its 200-day moving average is $155.57.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 581,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,332,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 255,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,793,000 after acquiring an additional 38,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

