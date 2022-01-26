LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $6,210.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000792 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00065503 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

