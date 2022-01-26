Liquity (LQTY) Trading 42.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00008197 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 42.3% against the dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $47.00 million and $3.94 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00049143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,438.48 or 0.06676822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00054420 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,416.00 or 0.99711127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00052607 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,700,095 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

