Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00004296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $211.08 million and $12.46 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00028794 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015301 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001508 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001640 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

