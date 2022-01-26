Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0087 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and $2,635.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,847.19 or 1.00297280 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 169.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 749,646,387 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

