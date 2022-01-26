Litecoin (LTC) Price Reaches $112.29 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.80 billion and approximately $816.02 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $112.29 or 0.00292920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,499,657 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

