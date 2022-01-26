Litecoin Plus 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $68,719.93 and $6.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,914.81 or 1.00224163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00089109 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00021636 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00031572 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.93 or 0.00446550 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.