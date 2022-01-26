Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

LOB stock opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.48. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $517,849.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,549 shares of company stock worth $16,233,493. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 63.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 549.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 37.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

