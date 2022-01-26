LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.33

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 67523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPSN. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Get LivePerson alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,280,000 after acquiring an additional 474,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,215,000 after acquiring an additional 183,772 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after acquiring an additional 236,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 87,103 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.