LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading 19.2% Lower This Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $643,283.79 and $1,796.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.48 or 0.00270541 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006609 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000935 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.01 or 0.01138901 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,633,282 coins and its circulating supply is 50,420,505 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

