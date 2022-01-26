Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $401.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMT. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.82.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $387.17 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,394,000 after purchasing an additional 617,077 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after acquiring an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

