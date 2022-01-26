Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $410.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.82.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $387.17 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

