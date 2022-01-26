Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $410.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.82.
Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $387.17 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.29.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
