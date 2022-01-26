Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $400.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $379.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.82.
NYSE LMT opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
