Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $400.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $379.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.82.

NYSE LMT opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

