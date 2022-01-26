Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $425.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

LMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.82.

NYSE LMT opened at $387.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 77,867.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,152,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 21,125,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after buying an additional 2,047,707 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $652,536,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,698,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,811,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,925,719,000 after buying an additional 1,426,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

