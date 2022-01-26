Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $445.00 at Susquehanna

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target increased by analysts at Susquehanna from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.82.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $387.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.62 and a 200 day moving average of $354.29. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

