Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $445.00 at Susquehanna

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target increased by analysts at Susquehanna from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.82.
Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $387.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.62 and a 200 day moving average of $354.29. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.