Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $450.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.29.
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $389.84. 19,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,817. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.