Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $450.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.29.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $389.84. 19,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,817. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

