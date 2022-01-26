Locus Chain Reaches Market Cap of $27.18 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Locus Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $27.18 million and $626,543.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain (LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

