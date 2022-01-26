Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $4.07 on Wednesday, hitting $81.85. 21,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,236. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.70.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,426,000 after buying an additional 37,668 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $922,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

