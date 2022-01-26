Loki One Day Volume Reaches $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,724.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.39 or 0.06626743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.18 or 0.00291620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.99 or 0.00783744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00010005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00065646 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.70 or 0.00391045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00249073 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

