London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given New GBX 9,050 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to GBX 9,050 ($122.10) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LNSTY. Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9,050.00.

London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. 257,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,787. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

