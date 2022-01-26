Lonna Wiersma Sells 2,214 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $85,061.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lonna Wiersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $79,200.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00.

Shares of MBWM traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. 73,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $603.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $40.01.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 20.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 103.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

