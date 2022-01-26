Loop Capital Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $615.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $766.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $8.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $571.67. 4,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $560.72 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $636.06 and its 200-day moving average is $705.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 222.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $1,964,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

