Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Up 8%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares shot up 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.84. 252,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,305,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIDE. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.86.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $563.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the third quarter worth $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 366.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.