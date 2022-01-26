Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.01

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.01 and last traded at C$13.00, with a volume of 15001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Los Andes Copper to C$15.06 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Los Andes Copper alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$353.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 15.87 and a current ratio of 16.08.

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.