Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.01

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.01 and last traded at C$13.00, with a volume of 15001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Los Andes Copper to C$15.06 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$353.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 15.87 and a current ratio of 16.08.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile (CVE:LA)

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

