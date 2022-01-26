Lossless (LSS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.14 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. Lossless has a market capitalization of $24.32 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001788 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lossless has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.58 or 0.06601980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00052994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,963.86 or 1.00031299 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00051549 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

