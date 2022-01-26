Lotto Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,563.00 (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a total market cap of $21.78 million and $2,563.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00292081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

