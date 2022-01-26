Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,427,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,484,000 after buying an additional 292,857 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 52.6% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 43,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,891,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 68,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,821,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,377. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.24 and a 200-day moving average of $222.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.