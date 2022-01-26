LTO Network Achieves Market Cap of $58.89 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded down 34% against the US dollar. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LTO Network has a market cap of $58.89 million and $11.94 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
LTO Network Coin Profile
LTO Network is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ED25519 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 397,969,833 coins and its circulating supply is 297,301,968 coins. The official website for LTO Network is www.ltonetwork.com. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/LTONetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
LTO Network Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars.
