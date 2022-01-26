Lua Token (LUA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20,100.00

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Lua Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Token has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lua Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00040416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

Lua Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

