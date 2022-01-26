LuaSwap (LUA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.09 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and $69,784.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00041718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006260 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 223,122,159 coins and its circulating supply is 136,140,887 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

