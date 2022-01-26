Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Trading Down 1.9%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 2,427,154 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,337,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)

Luckin Coffee, Inc manufactures coffee and operates coffee retail stores. The firm’s new retail model is built upon mobile apps and store network. The Mobile Apps: Mobile apps cover the entire customer purchase process. The Store Network: Its pick-up stores have limited seating and are typically located in areas with high demand for coffee, such as office buildings, commercial areas and university campuses.

