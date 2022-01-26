Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.84.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

LU stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lufax will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Lufax by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 37,936 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Lufax by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,317 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lufax by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 515,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,103 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

