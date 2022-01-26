Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.54

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 72140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lumina Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of C$202.03 million and a P/E ratio of -22.40.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

