Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Lowered to C$13.50

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 43.31% from the company’s current price.

LUG has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

TSE LUG traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 60,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,324. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.87 and a 52-week high of C$12.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$240.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

