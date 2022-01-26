Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ LBC opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Luther Burbank by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Luther Burbank by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

