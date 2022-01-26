LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 147.20 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 145.80 ($1.97). Approximately 1,658,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,899,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.20 ($1.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 145.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. LXI REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

