LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,697,000 after purchasing an additional 149,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.41.

LYB stock opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.44. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

