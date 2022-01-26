Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 145,014 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,348,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,014 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of JD.com worth $386,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in JD.com by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after buying an additional 8,575,990 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in JD.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,815,000 after buying an additional 484,401 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in JD.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,469,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,551,000 after buying an additional 186,470 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in JD.com by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after buying an additional 2,631,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in JD.com by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,086,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $485,775,000 after buying an additional 518,772 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

Shares of JD stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.68. 136,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,744,016. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

