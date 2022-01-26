Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 230,285 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,285 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.96% of TransUnion worth $421,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in TransUnion by 11.6% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 62,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,724,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in TransUnion by 514.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 278,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,264,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 15.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,328,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.45.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.11. 3,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.44. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

