Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 311,474 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311,474 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Mastercard worth $695,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,694,000 after purchasing an additional 119,452 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.94.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $10.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $349.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,210. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.13 and a 200 day moving average of $355.02. The stock has a market cap of $343.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

