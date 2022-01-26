Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.66% of DocuSign worth $332,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 116.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 34.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,247 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,548. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $120.80. 50,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,204,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.02, a P/E/G ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.06 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

