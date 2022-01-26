Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620,827 shares during the period. Conagra Brands accounts for 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.21% of Conagra Brands worth $683,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,068,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,524,000 after buying an additional 2,191,763 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,776,000 after acquiring an additional 712,405 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

CAG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.03. 25,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,300,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

