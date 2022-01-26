Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 949,704 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,724,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 949,704 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.20% of CoStar Group worth $406,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,029.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1,102.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CoStar Group by 623.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 331,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 285,301 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1,023.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 900.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

CoStar Group stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,624. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.92, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.74. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

