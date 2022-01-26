Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,784,531 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 288,749 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.67% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $651,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

CTSH traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $82.68. The company had a trading volume of 45,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,945. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.72. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

