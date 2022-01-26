Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,624,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,338 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.14% of Trex worth $369,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Trex by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after buying an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after buying an additional 265,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Trex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,776,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,433,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,670,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,284,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $262,813.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TREX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

TREX stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.65. 5,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,391. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.76 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

