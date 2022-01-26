Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 156,018 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of ASML worth $502,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $16.28 on Wednesday, reaching $664.85. 16,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $773.60 and its 200-day moving average is $788.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $501.11 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $850.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

