Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,166,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 992,854 shares during the period. MetLife comprises approximately 0.5% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.19% of MetLife worth $627,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.